Amaal Mallik teams up with father, brother for song

Mumbai: Composer Amaal Mallik has collaborated with his father Dabboo Malik and brother Armaan Malik for a song titled "Chale aana" from the forthcoming movie "De De Pyaar De".

Amaal recorded a 24-piece orchestra for "Chale aana", sung by his younger brother Armaan.

The musicians have played for composers like R.D. Burman, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Nadeem-Shravan, Jatin-Lalit, and also on Amaal`s father`s composition "Thoda sa pyaar hua hai".

The song`s live arrangements were designed and conducted by Dabboo, and music arranger Prakash Peters.

"It was nostalgic as my father entered Yash Raj Studios, met all his musician friends after several years, it felt like the King has come back home," Amaal said in a statement.

"He (father) knew what I wanted as a composer and along with his team, in about three to four hours, they nailed the perfect arrangement for this song. But through the last one and a half to two years, me and my team of music producers, my writer Kunaal, we`ve all been at it for two songs of the film," he added.

"De De Pyaar De", starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh, has been directed by Akiv Ali.