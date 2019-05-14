close

Anup Jalota

Anup Jalota to perform Bollywood's retro songs live

Jalota became popular among the youth with his stint on reality TV show "Bigg Boss".

Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: Singer Anup Jalota will perform live at Tarane, a retro Bollywood night, here, breaking away from his image of 'bhajan samrat'.

He will perform with singer Usha Timothy on May 18 at the event, hosted by Ta Ra Rum Entertainment, a startup focused on Bollywood musical concerts.

Aanchal Malik, Director, Ta Ra Rum Entertainment, said: "Anup Jalota is a versatile singer who can sing bhajans, devotional songs and effortlessly transition to Bollywood songs. We are aiming to showcase this versatility of Jalotaji and tap into his newfound fan base in the younger generation and expose them to the melodious retro Bollywood songs."

