Ariana Grande drops 'boyfriend'

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande drops &#039;boyfriend&#039;

New York: Singer Ariana Grande and singer-songwriter-producer duo Social House have dropped their new song "boyfriend".

Ariana tweeted: "#boyfriend song and video available now on all platforms #boyfriendoutnow."

Social House, comprising Michael "Mikey" Foster and Charles "Scootie" Anderson, said: "We've always had so much fun working with Ariana, so we're really excited for this song to finally be out in the world and for our fans to hear it! We hope everyone loves it as much as we do."

Social House are set to release their debut EP "Everything Changed…" on August 9. 

Together with producer Tommy Brown, they had penned and produced hits such as "Thank u, next" and "7 rings" for Ariana's album "Thank U, Next". 

 

Ariana GrandeAriana Grande musicAriana Grande boyfriendsocial house
