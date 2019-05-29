Ariana Grande postpones concerts due to illness

Washington: American singer Ariana Grande`s fans could be disappointed as the artist has postponed two Florida tour dates due to illness.The shows, which were originally scheduled for tonight (May 28) at Tampa's Amalie Arena and May 29 at Orlando's Amway Center, will now be held on November 24 and November 25, respectively.

The singer posted the update on her Instagram story and wrote, "I woke up incredibly sick today, ran to my doctor here and have been told to postpone these shows tonight and tomorrow. I`m so beyond devastated. I will make this up to you, I promise. Please forgive me. I love you and I will be back and better than ever as soon as possible. Love you."Live Nation Florida tweeted that "Ariana Grande's Sweetener World Tour dates tonight in Tampa (Amalie Arena) and tomorrow, May 29 in Orlando (Amway Center) have been postponed due to illness. The new show dates will be 11/24 in Tampa & 11/25 in Orlando. Ariana is sorry to disappoint her fans and will look fwd."

In another tweet, Live Nation Florida wrote that the fans who bought the tickets are entitled to refunds. The 25-year-old pop star is currently on her `Sweetener World Tour`, promoting the album of the same name as well as the recent one titled `Thank U, Next`. The world tour kicked off on March 18 in Albany, New York, reported People.

However, fans in Miami have nothing to worry about as Live Nation confirmed that the back-to-back Miami shows are still taking place on for May 31 and June 1. While originally scheduled to end on October 13 in Zurich, Switzerland, the 'Sweetener' tour will now wrap up on November 25.

Apart from the tour, Grande also headlined the Coachella music festival in April, where she performed a large variety of her hits, joined by NSYNC band, as well as Justin Bieber on the final night.