Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande postpones concerts due to tomato allergy

Singer Ariana Grande, who postponed her upcoming Orlando and Tampa shows, has opened up about an allergy she has developed due to tomatoes.

Ariana Grande postpones concerts due to tomato allergy

Los Angeles: Singer Ariana Grande, who postponed her upcoming Orlando and Tampa shows, has opened up about an allergy she has developed due to tomatoes.

"Update: we discovered that I had an unfortunate allergic reaction to tomatoes and my throat pretty much closed," Grande, 25, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. 

She said she was making slow progress but feels like she is "swallowing a cactus", reports people.com.

"There is nothing more unfair than an Italian woman developing an allergy to tomatoes in her mid twenties," Grande added. 

The "7 Rings" hitmaker also thanked her fans for understanding the situation.

"Thank you all for your love and understanding. Can't wait to get back to performing and to make it up to Tampa and Orlando in November."

The pop star has been on her Sweetener world tour, which kicked off on March 18 in Albany, New York.
 

Ariana Grande7 Rings
