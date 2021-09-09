Arjun Bijlani-Smita Dahal's song 'Ibaadat Ban Gaye Ho' will captivate you with its romantic melody! - Watch

New Delhi: The song "Ibaadat Ban Gaye Ho" is leaving an impact on the hearts of the audience with the outstanding performances of actors Smita Dahal and Arjun Bijlani in the music video.

The song was released under the label of T-series produced by Punam Yadav.

Rajiv S Ruia the director of "Ibaadat Ban Gaye Ho" said that Arjun Bijlani is his family as he gave him a big Bollywood debut long ago. He revealed he is grateful to the producer Punam Yadav for reuniting both the old mates together for the song.

"Ibaadat Ban Gaye Ho" has crossed more than 150k views in just 5 days. The song is alluring and one can witness all the love, appreciation and dedication the actor and the director has put into the vision for creating such a cute romantic single.

Rajiv S Ruia said, "I was really happy when Punam Yadav Ji approached me for the song and I can't be more grateful to her for giving me the opportunity to direct such amazing talents like Smita Dahal and Arjun Bijlani, Punam Yadav Ji. They were very understanding and cooperative. It was because of her trust I was able to convert the vision of the song into reality. It was indeed a great experience working with each and every one of them."

The melody to this song is given by Shabab Sabri and Smita Dahal. While it is directed by Rajiv S Ruia, the music is by Shabab Sabri, and it's written by KR Wahi.

The song is produced by Punam Yadav. She hails from Nepal and is a businesswoman by profession. She is planning to produce a Bollywood movie under her production. The song "Ibaadat Ban Gaye Ho" was created under the production of Zestin Creative Spark Pvt Ltd.