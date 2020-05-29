हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor joins Dua Lipa, Jason Derulo to raise coronavirus COVID-19 funds

The live fundraising event is called OHM Live. It is a multi-platform charity initiative and will take place on Friday.

Arjun Kapoor joins Dua Lipa, Jason Derulo to raise coronavirus COVID-19 funds

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor will be part of a global effort to raise funds for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The effort also involves international stars like Jason Derulo, Dua Lipa, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Becky G among others.

The live fundraising event is called OHM Live. It is a multi-platform charity initiative and will take place on Friday.

"As conscious citizens, every one of us have to do our bit to help as many people in need due to the coronavirus crisis. The pandemic has affected everyone globally. The loss of lives and human suffering is unbearable and devastating. Every one of us living in every corner of the world has understood that we are deeply connected to one another," Arjun said.

The actor added: "It is an honour for me to be a part of this esteemed platform that has so many luminaries, from so many countries, who are joining hands to raise funds to support as many people as possible. With so many lives affected worldwide, this charity initiative is essentially one that sees humanity stand up to protect humanity," he said.

Proceeds raised through OHM Live will go to various beneficiaries who are supporting frontline workers fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

 

 

Tags:
Arjun KapoorDua LipaJason DeruloCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Singer Palash Sen releases new song 'I Like It' on short video app
  • 1,65,799Confirmed
  • 4,706Deaths

Full coverage

  • 57,22,859Confirmed
  • 3,56,259Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M57S

News 25: Watch today's top 25 news stories