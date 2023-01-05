Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Tabu in edgy-looking 'Phir Dhan Te Nan' song from ‘Kuttey’ - Watch

New Delhi: Putting up a break on audiences' long waits to witness 2023's first blockbuster song, Vishal Bhardwaj & Luv Ranjan’s 'Phir Dhen Te Nan' is finally here and is all set to redefine the definition of a Chartbuster song of the year. Composer of the music of the much-awaited song, Vishal Bhardwaj, shares his thoughts of what went behind composing it.

“Phir Dhan Te Nan' is an emotion which wells up inside you. It's catchy, yet stirs up the memories of the original song, Dhan Te Nan, which was a chartbuster that never lost its charm. It is played even today. Perhaps that's why, initially it was challenging for us to compose Phir Dhan Te Nan think about making changes to the original tune. We needed to integrate both, keeping the originality of the former with the freshness of the latter intact. Another challenge was that Dhan Te Nan is so perfect. That's why had to have multiple sittings, discussions and jamming sessions before finalising the new version. Dhan Te Nan was composed more than a dozen years ago, so we had to keep in mind that the changes in the new version had to reflect the contemporary beats and music of today yet have its soul intact. A major decision was retaining the original singers and lyricist again - Sukhwinder and Vishal Dadlani, singing Phir Dhan Te Nan with the legendary Gulzar saab writing the lyrics. We will always be extremely thankful to Gulzar saab for helping us with this one too. Vishal's vibrant voice combined with Sukhwinder's crooning spells magic for our song. It's sensuous, rhythymic and pulsating. Now it's all out and all yours to feel the magic too,” he said.

Well known for creating some really amazing music, Vishal Bhardwaj has given music for the song on the lyrics of Gulzar. The song is sung by two powerful singers Sukhwinder Singh and Vishal Dadlani.

'Phir Dhan Te Nan' has definitely come as a big treat to the audience at the beginning of the year while rising the bar of excitement for the release of the film. We have seen once Shahid Kapoor dancing to the tunes of this song and now the new ensembled cast of Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Kumud Mishra is dancing and recreating all the rage in this new version of the song which is truly going to be a madness to witness on the screen.

‘Kuttey’ is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film’s music will be scored by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar. The film is all set to release on 13th January 2023.