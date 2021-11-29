Atrangi Re song Chaka Chak: Don't miss Sara Ali Khan's dance moves to AR Rahman's catchy tune! - Watch

New Delhi: Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re's first song 'Chaka Chak' is finally out on YouTube and is already winning the hearts of fans. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, it features the beautiful Sara Ali Khan in a red-green saree dancing to the catchy beats of the song.

In the short video of the song, Sara appeared to be dancing on Dhanush's engagement. While Sara looked elated at the ceremony, Dhanush's character had donned a more serious look.

Sara Ali Khan's energetic dance moves and her vivacious expressions make the music video an absolute pleasure to watch. At the end of the music video-trailer, Sara was seen running towards Akshay Kumar and climbing on top of him to hug him.

Watch the 'Chaka Chak' video here:

Earlier, the trailer of 'Atrangi Re' had released, leaving fans in speculation for what's in store in the film.

It began with Vishnu (Dhanush) getting kidnapped by the family of Rinku Sooryavanshi (Sara Ali Khan), a feisty young girl. The two are wed off forcefully by her family. Soon, they learn that none of them wants the marriage and they decide to part ways once they reach Delhi. She reveals that she is in a relationship with another guy, Sajad (Akshay Kumar), with whom she tried eloping 21 times but ended up getting caught every time by her family.

However, the problem begins when both Rinku and Vishnu fall for each other and she is unable to decide between the two men in question.

The Anand L Rai directorial 'Atrangi Re' has been written by Himanshu Sharma and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film is set to release on December 24 on Disney plus Hotstar.

