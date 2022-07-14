Mumbai: Popular television couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash`s new romantic track sung `Baarish Aayi Hai` by Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ben is finally out.Taking to Instagram, the Bigg Boss 15 runner-up shared a short teaser of the music video to which he captioned, "Aao, pyaar Barsaao! A very special track, hope you all enjoy it as much as we did Show some love! #BaarishAayiHai Out Now on @vyrloriginals YouTube channel."



The melodious track marks the second on-screen collaboration for the Bigg Boss lovebirds after their much popular sad-romantic track `Rula Deti Hai`.







Apart from that `Baarish Aayi Hai` also marks the second collaboration of the singers Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ben after their super-hit track `Pyar Karte Ho Na` which featured popular television artists Mohsin Khan and Jasmin Bhasin.



Soon after the `Mubarkaan` actor shared the short teaser video of the song, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis."Chemistry of tejran" a fan commented followed by fire emoticons.Another fan wrote, "Just loving all the vibe "followed by heart emoticons.Karan and Tejasswi fell in love with each other on `Bigg 15`.



Karan became the second runner-up, and actor Tejasswi Prakash won the season.



Popularly called `TejRan`, Karan and Tejasswi make regular public appearances together, sending out couple goals.Meanwhile, Karan is can be currently seen hosting a dance reality show `Dance Deewane Junior`, whereas the `Bigg Boss 15` winner is currently a part of Ekta Kapoor`s famous daily soap `Naagin 6`.