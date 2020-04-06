हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Badshah contacts 'Boro Boker Biti Lo' creator, promises him aid, credit after plagiarism controversy

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@jacquelinef143

Mumbai: Rapper Badshah has been facing plagiarism charges on social media lately over his new single "Genda Phool" after netizens pointed out portions of the song have been lifted from the popular Bangla folk hit of the seventies, "Boro Boker Biti Lo", created by veteran Bengali artiste Ratan Kahar. Now, Badshah has finally reached out to the impoverished Kahar via video call, promising him recognition and monetary aid.

The rapper called on Kahar on Friday night and also promised to meet him as soon as the lockdown is over, according to a report in news18.com, which added that the rap star's team has taken down Kahar's bank details over the phone.

Another report in Bengali daily Ei Samay claims that not just monetary help, Ratan Kahar will also be given his due recognition for his creation.

"I have had a detailed discussion with Badshah about Ratan Kahar. Even though the video has already been released, it will be edited and Kahar's name will be mentioned as co-lyricist. This will be done in addition to monetary help, Badhsha has told me," Dipankar Roy from Badshah's team told Ei Samay.

"Genda Phool", with a music video featuring Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez, has been trending ever since release.

