Beware of the remix it will damage your eardrums: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on 'Masakali 2.0'

New Delhi: After music maestro AR Rahman, it is filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra who on Thursday expressed disappointment over the recreated version of `Masakali` song from his film `Delhi-6.`

The new re-mix titled `Masakali 2.0`, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria has received criticism not just from the music enthusiasts but also from the makers of the original.

The 56-year-old filmmaker took to Twitter and wrote: #Masakali #Delhi6 Created with love & passion an iconic song that has to be preserved. Beware of the re- mix it will damage your eardrums."Rakeysh retweeted a note by AR Rahman who on Wednesday expressed disapproval of the new version.

The legendary composer shared a note: "No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations."

"A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors, and a relentless film crew. Lots of love and prayers, AR Rahman," the musician added.

Even the lyricist of the original song, Prasoon Joshi, criticised the remix and tweeted: "All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart, sad to see when the original creation of @arrahman @prasoonjoshi_ &singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised. Up to the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully, the fans will stand for originality. @RakeyshOmMehra."

Responding to his tweet, Mehra mentioned, "#Delhi6 the movie & it`s songs created with so much Luv & passion, let`s save the original creations for generations to come. #saynotoRemixes."

The original track released in 2009, was crooned by Mohit Chauhan and featured actors Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor.