Bhansali is underrated as a music composer: Shaan

Mumbai: Singer Shaan feels that filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is underrated as a composer.

Apart from directing, Bhansali has also given music for movies such as "Padmaavat" and "Bajirao Mastani".

Shaan feels that Bhansali, for whom he sang the chartbuster "Jab se tere naina", is equally good as a composer.

In an upcoming episode of "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li`l Champs", judge Richa Sharma will be seen performing to her song "Holi" from "Padmaavat". Following this, her co-judges Amaal Mallik and Shaan will be seen praising Bhansali`s music skills, read a statement from Zee TV.

Praising Bhansali, Shaan said: "People always talk about the grandiosity of SLB`s sets but his music is equally great. I feel Sanjay Leela Bhansali is underrated as a composer. His music and songs are just wonderful."