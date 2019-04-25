close

Slow Motion

Bharat first song out: Salman Khan, Disha Patani will get you grooving in 'Slow Motion'—Watch

Disha looks gorgeous in her trapeze artist avatar while Salman looks dapper as the younger version of himself.

Image Credits: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Ever since the impactful trailer of 'Bharat' has been unveiled, fans can't stop waiting for more scoops before the film releases in June. Adding to the excitement level, makers had unveiled teaser of the first song from 'Bharat' titled 'Slow Motion' featuring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The teaser made everybody go gaga over it and took the excitement level for the song to new heights.

Well, the wait is now over as the full song is now out!

Check out the song here, as unveiled on YouTube:

Well, we bet that got you grooving!

Sung by Vishal & Shekhar and also featuring Nakash Aziz and Shreya Ghoshal, the lyrics of the song are by Irshad Kamil.

Coming to 'Bharat', the film stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead with Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover and Tabu to name a few playing important parts.

The film is one of the biggest releases of this year and is ready to set the screens ablaze on June 5.

Excited? We feel you!

