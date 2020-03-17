'Bhula Dunga' first look: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's unmissable chemistry will keep you hooked

New Delhi: Yay! It's finally here. The first look of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming video 'Bhula Dunga' hit the internet on Tuesday. It features the duo sharing a romantic moment. Sidharth and Shehnaaz look madly in love and their smiles speak a thousand words. Their unmissable chemistry will make the wait for the song more difficult.

"Are you ready to witness #SidNaaz's undeniable chemistry in the love ballad 'Bhula Dunga?" read Sidharth's post as he shared the first look of the music video while Shehnaaz said, "#SidNaaz is back."

Here's the first look of 'Bhula Dunga':

'Bhula Dunga' is sung by Darshan Raval. Announcing his collaboration with Sidharth and Shehnaaz, Darshan on Monday posted, "Yeh do khoobsoorat logon ke sath aa rahe hai ek khoobsoorat gaana sirf aur sirf aap sab ke liye."

Before the announcement, the Internet had chanced upon a photo of them shooting for the song in the rain. Of course, the photo went crazy viral.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz's relationship was one of the most talked-about topics of 'Bigg Boss 13'. They are popularly called SidNaaz by their fans.

Excited much?