topStoriesenglish2568923
NewsEntertainmentMusic
KAPIL SHARMA

Bhushan Kumar to Launch Kapil Sharma in his Singing Debut ‘Alone’ With Guru Randhawa

Bhushan Kumar is all set to launch comedian Kapil Sharma in his singing debut with 'Alone' alongside Guru Randhawa.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 07:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bhushan Kumar to Launch Kapil Sharma in his Singing Debut ‘Alone’ With Guru Randhawa

New Delhi: Bhushan Kumar, who is known for identifying potentials in talents and providing them with a platform to reach a wider audience, now launches Kapil Sharma in the singles music space. From being a backup singer, participating in a reality show and being appreciated by legendary Lata Mangeshkar to launching a song with T-Series, it’s safe to say that Kapil has come a long way.  

Two of the most popular personalities in the showbiz Guru Randhawa and Kapil Sharma join hands together for their upcoming single ‘Alone’ set to release on 9th February.  

Sharing the poster, Guru Randhawa earlier wrote, "We are excited to share "ALONE " with you all. Can`t wait the world to hear @kapilsharma paji debut song. Out on 9th feb. @tseries.official @directorgifty @sanjoyd @iyogitabihani #bhushankumar." In the poster, Kapil is dressed in a black T-shirt topped-up brown coat. Guru Randhawa was seen in an all-black attire.   

After giving us the best of singles over the years, T-Series is set to present what seems like a chartbuster song. Composed and written by Guru the song is touted to be a heartbreak anthem featuring Kapil Sharma, Guru Randhawa and Yogita Bihani. Shot is beautiful location of Manali, the music video is directed by Director Gifty. 

Live Tv

Kapil SharmaGuru RandhawaKapil Sharma debut songKapil Sharma aloneBhushan Kumar T series

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group