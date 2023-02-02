Bhushan Kumar to Launch Kapil Sharma in his Singing Debut ‘Alone’ With Guru Randhawa

New Delhi: Bhushan Kumar, who is known for identifying potentials in talents and providing them with a platform to reach a wider audience, now launches Kapil Sharma in the singles music space. From being a backup singer, participating in a reality show and being appreciated by legendary Lata Mangeshkar to launching a song with T-Series, it’s safe to say that Kapil has come a long way.

Two of the most popular personalities in the showbiz Guru Randhawa and Kapil Sharma join hands together for their upcoming single ‘Alone’ set to release on 9th February.

Sharing the poster, Guru Randhawa earlier wrote, "We are excited to share "ALONE " with you all. Can`t wait the world to hear @kapilsharma paji debut song. Out on 9th feb. @tseries.official @directorgifty @sanjoyd @iyogitabihani #bhushankumar." In the poster, Kapil is dressed in a black T-shirt topped-up brown coat. Guru Randhawa was seen in an all-black attire.

After giving us the best of singles over the years, T-Series is set to present what seems like a chartbuster song. Composed and written by Guru the song is touted to be a heartbreak anthem featuring Kapil Sharma, Guru Randhawa and Yogita Bihani. Shot is beautiful location of Manali, the music video is directed by Director Gifty.