close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhuvan Bam

Bhuvan Bam's 'Ajnabee' climbs to #1 on India's iTunes chart

"Ajnabee" is Bhuvan's sixth single. He has written, composed and sung the song.

Bhuvan Bam&#039;s &#039;Ajnabee&#039; climbs to #1 on India&#039;s iTunes chart

Mumbai: Social media sensation Bhuvan Bam released his new single "Ajnabee" on Friday, the song climbed to number one spot on India's iTunes music chart within two hours of release.

"Ajnabee" is Bhuvan's sixth single. He has written, composed and sung the song.

"I can't believe the song went straight to number one!" said an excited Bhuvan, adding: "It's so exciting and overwhelming, I'm grateful. Music is my passion and I'm always humming tunes on the go, in breaks and while working."

About the song, he added: " 'Ajnabee' is a song I wrote imagining a non-toxic love story that was left incomplete due to unavoidable circumstances, but not bitterly. In today's world, almost every relationship ends on a toxic note, and I tried to reimagine it all through this song."

"It's one of my favourite tunes I've come up with, and I'm really excited for everyone to hear it," said Bhuvan, who recently became the first Indian to sing the Nation Anthem at the debut NBA games in the country.

 

 

Tags:
Bhuvan BamAjnabeeiTunes chart
Next
Story

Wedding song 'Kaise Banegi Sarkar' from 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' out

Must Watch

PT3M57S

Gandhi family to be accorded Z+ protection instead of SPG security