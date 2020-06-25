हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
asim riaz

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz stars with Barbie Mann in new song by Guru Randhawa - First look out!

The song titled 'Teri Gali' is presented by none other than Guru Randhawa. It features Asim and Barbie Mann. 

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz stars with Barbie Mann in new song by Guru Randhawa - First look out!

New Delhi: Model-actor Asim Riaz, who became a household name with his 'Bigg Boss 13' stint has bagged yet another music video. After featuring with ladylove Himanshi Khurana in two hit songs, Asim will be seen romancing another Punjabi star, Barbie Mann.

The song titled 'Teri Gali' is presented by none other than Guru Randhawa. It features Asim and Barbie Mann. The 'Bigg Boss 13' first runner up wrote on Instagram: The Wait is over, Teri Gali by @barbie_maan is going to be released on 28th June 11 AM. I am sure you guys gonna love it. As you guys have given love to my all projects I hope you guys are gonna love and support this too. Song is written and composed by @gururandhawa. Music is given by @officialveemusic and Video is beautifully directed by @iamyaadubrar. & @goldmediaa @bull18network

Check out the first look poster: 

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's maiden single 'Kalla Sohna Nai' received all the love. The track has been sung by Neha Kakkar and soon became a top trending track on YouTube and a big hit on TikTok. 

Fans love to watch Asim and Himanshi together ever since their 'Bigg Boss 13' days. 

Do you think Asim's new song 'Teri Gali' will be a hit as well?

 

asim riazTeri GaliGuru RandhawaBarbie Mannhimanshi khuranaBigg Boss 13
