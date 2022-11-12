Brace yourself for music made by Artificial Intelligence

New Delhi: A researcher from United States, have devised a new approach – Music Prediction method, using which music can be generated with a very high accuracy. Composer is the main backbone of any soothing or funky tunes that brings a song to life. India has seen works of some very talented music composers like Lt. Sri R.D. Burman, A.R. Rahman, Amit Trivedi, Shankar Mahadevan who are highly loved by audience and often celebrated with the success of blockbuster films.

With the ongoing inflation in everyday prices of goods, Bollywood stars have also hiked their fees and are now charging a bomb for their next movie, the composers are not far from adding their brand names to the movies. With all the rise in prices of a movie making, Artificial Intelligence algorithms can come to rescue and replace the need of a music composer.

Mr. Aishwarya Asesh is a research scientist in United States who has developed an artificial intelligence algorithm which can predict the musical nodes based on historical songs of a particular artist. He is an expert in time series analysis (a field of artificial intelligence) and did work with other scientists to gather data for doing this research.

When asked how does his novel AI algorithm works, he answered “…I have taken historical musical nodes and song lyrics to train my automated algorithm based on 500 English albums. And when I give lyrics of any other song, the algorithm would predict musical tunes which are most suited based on sequence and sentiments of words”.

He states that his developed solution comprises of various techniques like sentiment analysis, pattern recognition, studying historical trends and time series of various components of music in a song. In some cases, he mentioned “the tunes generated by the algorithm was so good that it was difficult to identify that they are generated by the algorithm”.

The AI based method named, “Markov Chain Sequence Modeling”, is based on temporal inference techniques, and can be used in various other applications such as predicting what should be the next best recommendation if a sequence of events is known. On being asked about the motivation behind the research Mr. Asesh shared, he is passionate about developing machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms which can be of use, are challenging and related to his passion.

He adds “I used to play piano and sing songs with my mother as a child. I wanted to learn guitar and drums too. But my interest in computer science overshadowed my passion in music”. He will be presenting this research in IEEE 3rd International Informatics and Software Engineering Conference (2022) to be held this December in Turkey. On being asked the next steps to the research, he said he would like to train the model on different languages like Hindi, Spanish.

He said this work has a potential to reach the hands of inspiring artists and creators who cannot afford to pay high fees of music composers to launch albums, but are passionate. Patent Invention researchers like Mr. Aishwarya Asesh are changing the way millions of people live life every day. He is leading these types of research and helping different communities. Directors can have new ways to save costs with the help of such innovations and help save multi-crores in this sky-rocketing movie production fees, be it the stars, singers or music composers.