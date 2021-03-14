हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Grammy Awards 2021

British singer Harry Styles to open Grammy Awards 2021

British singer-songwriter Harry Styles is nominated for Three Grammys - Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Fine Line', Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Watermelon Sugar' and Best Music Video for 'Adore You'. He will be the opening act at the upcoming 63rd Grammy Awards.

British singer Harry Styles to open Grammy Awards 2021
File photo

Los Angeles: British singer-songwriter Harry Styles will be the opening act at the upcoming 63rd Grammy Awards, scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Jack Sussman, CBS executive VP of specials, music and live events, confirmed the performance. "You don't want to miss the top of the show. It`s going to be music coming at you heavy and hard like you've not seen it before. We've got Harry Styles, this incredible entertainer, at the top of the show and we`ll just keep coming at you," he told Variety.

The former One Direction member is nominated for Three Grammys -- Best Pop Vocal Album for "Fine Line", Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar" and Best Music Video for "Adore You".

Also scheduled to perform during Sunday`s three-and-a-half-hour show are BTS, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Miranda Lambert and Megan Thee Stallion, among others.

