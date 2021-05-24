BTS wins big at Billboard Music Awards 2021, takes home 4 trophies!

New Delhi: K-Pop superstars BTS once again proved their mettle as they won four trophies at the Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) 2021 event.

The boys took home all four awards for which they were nominated, including the Top Selling Song, Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and the fan-voted Top Social Artist.

The event was aired live from Los Angeles, but the superstars tuned in from Seoul.

Although, BTS name was already there in the pre-released winners' list in the three categories including Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and the fan-voted Top Social Artist, and was later awarded the Top Selling Song for 'Dynamite'.

BTS has come a long way as they got their first nomination in BBMA in the year 2017 for Top Social Artist. Since then the all-boy band has been maintaining their position in the list and have successfully secured their Top Social Artist Award for the fifth consecutive year in 2021.

The group won the awards against some popular names including Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth's 'I Hope', Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP', Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce's 'Savage' and even The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights'.

The boys delivered the first on-stage performance of ‘Butter’ at the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) and also prayed for India in this crucial time of the pandemic.

In 2019, BTS -- the full name is Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boy Scouts) or Beyond The Scene, their English branding -- also became the only South Korean group to win the top duo/group award at the BBMAs.