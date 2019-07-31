Cardi B cancels concert in Indiana due to security reasons

New Delhi: Rapper Cardi B, who recently slammed US President Donald Trump, has now disappointed her fans by cancelling a concert. As per her latest social media update, the 26-year-old rapper confirmed on Wednesday that she is calling off her concert in Indiana due to security reasons.

"Dear Indiana I just want to let you know I was in the venue today. I rehearsed and started doing glam. Due to a security threat that is under investigation the show was cancelled," she revealed on Instagram.

She further informed, "I want to thank the promoters we have already rescheduled the show. I`m so sorry guys I never dealt with a situation like this before and I`m not taking any chances. I love you guys."It`s unclear when she plans to take the stage and reschedule her concert in Indiana. The fans were quick to support Cardi B, as one of the users wrote, "Your safety is always and should always be the first boo."

"That`s a true queen, safety first. Also glad to see promoters getting some love- it`s a hard place to be in when things fall out of your hands" another fan wrote. On the work front, Cardi is soon going to make her film debut with an upcoming drama titled 'Hustlers' alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and Lili Reinhart.

Hustlers is slated to release on September 13, 2019.