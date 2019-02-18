Cardi B, Post Malone to headline DJ Khaled's 'Days of Summer' cruise

Los Angeles: Rappers Cardi B and Post Malone have been tapped to join music producer DJ Khaled's "Days of Summer" cruise.

The four-day festival will take place abroad a luxury liner travelling from Miami, Florida, to the Bahamas in June.

The producer will DJ several sets over the course of the trip, which will begin on June 28, and additional acts will be announced in the coming days, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"The cruise will offer fans the chance to get up close and personal with their favourite artists, and will offer a variety of parties and activities, including meet-n-greets, comedy shows, panels, and nightlife," a statement from the organisers reads.

This marks DJ Khaled's second at-sea music festival. In 2017, the star hosted "Summerfest", which featured Future, Lil Wayne and Migos.