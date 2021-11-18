हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui song ‘Tumbe Te Zumba’ has Ayushmann Khurrana drooling over Vaani Kapoor - Watch

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and will hit movie theatres on December 10.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui song ‘Tumbe Te Zumba’ has Ayushmann Khurrana drooling over Vaani Kapoor - Watch

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s upcoming social comedy ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ latest song ‘Tumbe Te Zumba’ released on Thursday (November 18) and it shows Vaani as a hot Zumba instructor who starts taking classes in a gym where Ayushmann Khurrana is shown to work as a trainer. Since Vaani’s entry, our hero is not able to concentrate on anything but the super-hot Zumba teacher.

Check out the peppy song:

The track is sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Sachin - Jigar and the music has also been composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar. The lyrics of the song are by IP Singh.

Sharing the newly released song on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, "Jumba teacher ho ya Zumba. Hum toh bas dekhte hi reh gaaye". Vaani Kapoor also took to Instagram to share the latest track. “ "Zumba, Eat, Sweat, Repeat,” wrote the actress.

Earlier, sharing the trailer of the film on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, “Weight training: (check), squats: (check), aashiqui: (confused). Checklist is ready. Are you? #ChandigarhKareAashiqui, trailer out now. See you in cinemas on 10th Dec!”

Watch the trailer here:

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and will hit movie theatres on December 10. 

Apart from ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ Ayushmann Khurrana also has Anubhuti Kashyap’s ‘Doctor G’ and Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Anek’ in his kitty.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Chandigarh Kare AashiquiTumbe Te ZumbaAyushmann KjurranaVaani KapoorAbhishek Kapoor
Next
Story

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello split after 2 years of dating

Must Watch

PT59S

A massive fire broke out in an automobile company in Mumbai's Powai area.