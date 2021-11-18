Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui song ‘Tumbe Te Zumba’ has Ayushmann Khurrana drooling over Vaani Kapoor - Watch

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s upcoming social comedy ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ latest song ‘Tumbe Te Zumba’ released on Thursday (November 18) and it shows Vaani as a hot Zumba instructor who starts taking classes in a gym where Ayushmann Khurrana is shown to work as a trainer. Since Vaani’s entry, our hero is not able to concentrate on anything but the super-hot Zumba teacher.

Check out the peppy song:

The track is sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Sachin - Jigar and the music has also been composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar. The lyrics of the song are by IP Singh.

Sharing the newly released song on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, "Jumba teacher ho ya Zumba. Hum toh bas dekhte hi reh gaaye". Vaani Kapoor also took to Instagram to share the latest track. “ "Zumba, Eat, Sweat, Repeat,” wrote the actress.

Earlier, sharing the trailer of the film on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, “Weight training: (check), squats: (check), aashiqui: (confused). Checklist is ready. Are you? #ChandigarhKareAashiqui, trailer out now. See you in cinemas on 10th Dec!”

Watch the trailer here:

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and will hit movie theatres on December 10.

Apart from ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ Ayushmann Khurrana also has Anubhuti Kashyap’s ‘Doctor G’ and Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Anek’ in his kitty.