Chhalaang: Nushrratt Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao's reel chemistry in Yo Yo Honey Singh song 'Care Ni Karda' is unmissable - Watch

Care Ni Karda

The song is penned by Alfaaz, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Hommie Dilliwala and sung by Sweetaj Brar and Yo Yo Honey Singh will leave you swooning with wide lovey-dovey eyes.

Mumbai: The first peppy track of Amazon Original Movie, Chhalaang, composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh has been released today. While the Chhalaang trailer left us jumping from our seats, the new song Care Ni Karda composed by our ultimate favourite Yo Yo Honey Singh gave us a glimpse into the adorable relationship between the lead pair, Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha. 

Watch Care Ni Karda song here:

Speaking about ‘Care Ni Karda’, Yo Yo Honey Singh, said: “Luv Ranjan understands any song in just one go, he knows which song will work for his film and which won't. When he chooses a particular song for his film, he makes sure to shoot it pretty well. The song was written by Alfaaz and sung by a Punjabi vocalist, Sweetaj Brar. Once it was finalized for Chhalaang, me and Hommie wrote the rap. It is about a boy explaining to his girl that he does care for her while she thinks he does not! I am really excited about this one. It is a very sweet song and I am glad Nushrratt is also there in this. After Dil Chori, we will surely make history again.”

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is a Luv Films production, presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Chhalaang streams this Diwali on November 13, 2020, only on Amazon Prime Video as a part of the festive line up for The Great Indian Festival.

 

Tags:
Care Ni KardaChhalaangNushrratt BharuchaRajkummar RaoYo Yo Honey SinghAmazon Prime Video
