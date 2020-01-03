'Chhapaak' title song: Deepika Padukone as Malti shows the struggles of acid attack survivor

New Delhi: How a splash changed acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal's life. Deepika Padukone as Malti shows it in the recently-released title song of her film 'Chhapaak', based on the life of Laxmi Aggarwal. The song traces the struggles of Malti and her fight against the heinous crime. Arijit Singh has provided playback for the 'Chhapaak' title song while it is penned by Gulzar and the music courtesy goes to Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy.

The song also features Deepika's co-star Vikrant Massey, who plays Amol, with whom Malti falls in love later. Amol supports her throughout her struggle.

At the launch of the title song, Deepika and Laxmi Aggarwal, who is also an activist, broke down on stage after hearing Shankar Mahadevan sing the soulful rendition.

"In a moment. In a splash. A life changes forever...," the actress a post of hers before the release of the song.

Watch 'Chhapaak' title song here:

'Chhapaak' is Deepika's first film after 2018's 'Padmaavat'. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-produced by Deepika.

'Chhapaak' releases on January 10.