New Delhi: After winning hearts with his rustic and street style charm chartbuster ‘Bhai Ka Birthday’, actor Aayush Sharma gets on his tapori groove yet again for music video ‘Chumma Chumma’. He stars opposite choreographer Shakti Mohan in it. The song is crooned by Nakash Aziz and Neeti Mohan and is presented by Hitz Music.

Flaunting his dance moves in the vibrant and dynamic song, Aayush Sharma owns the dance floor with his electrifying moves, matching steps with dancer and choreographer Shakti Mohan.

Talking about the song, Aayush said, "The song is quite interesting mainly cause it’s the kind of genre I love grooving to. Even though I personally enjoy massy dance tracks, I was apprehensive if I will be able to do this, but Vishnu sir was so encouraging. I always admired these massy dance tracks and finally being a part of it was exciting. With Shakti I was quite intimidated by by her whose caliber of dancing is so difficult to match but both Vishnu Sir and Shakti were very helpful and patient with me throughout the shoot. I was always keen on working with Vinod Sir and Chumma Chumma was a perfect opportunity to collaborate together for. The video has shaped up very well, Vishnu Sir has made the song so colourful and vibrant. Super excited to see the audience reactions now."

Currently gearing up for his unannounced projects, Aayush Sharma has got the audience excited to witness yet another experimental avatar of the actor.