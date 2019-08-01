close

Taylor Swift

Confirmed! Taylor Swift to perform at NYC this month

Further details of the performance, including which songs she'll perform, have been kept under the wraps for now. 

Washington: Fans of Taylor Swift have a reason to rejoice, as the pop star, after releasing her new song `The Archer,` announced that she will be performing in New York City's Central Park on August 22. 

The 29-year-old singer during a video appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday said the performance will be a day before her new album `Lover` is out, Entertainment Weekly reported.

"All of you are going to have a front-row seat to our biggest live event of the summer. Taylor Swift, GMA, Aug. 22 -- the countdown starts right now," GMA host Michael Strahan added after Swift`s announcement. 

Further details of the performance, including which songs she`ll perform, have been kept under the wraps for now. The `Love Story` singer has been busy promoting her upcoming seventh studio album off late. Last week, she released her third song, `The Archer,` during an Instagram Live stream.

During the stream, which the singer conducted on the set of a new (unknown) music video, she disclosed more details about her next album that will be available at Target and on her official website.

The songstress back in June did a live stream on the social media platform, during which she announced her new album`s title, release date, and the name and release date of her second single, `You Need to Calm Down.` 

 

