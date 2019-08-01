Confirmed! Taylor Swift to perform at NYC this month

Washington: Fans of Taylor Swift have a reason to rejoice, as the pop star, after releasing her new song `The Archer,` announced that she will be performing in New York City's Central Park on August 22.

The 29-year-old singer during a video appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday said the performance will be a day before her new album `Lover` is out, Entertainment Weekly reported.

"All of you are going to have a front-row seat to our biggest live event of the summer. Taylor Swift, GMA, Aug. 22 -- the countdown starts right now," GMA host Michael Strahan added after Swift`s announcement.

Further details of the performance, including which songs she`ll perform, have been kept under the wraps for now. The `Love Story` singer has been busy promoting her upcoming seventh studio album off late. Last week, she released her third song, `The Archer,` during an Instagram Live stream.

During the stream, which the singer conducted on the set of a new (unknown) music video, she disclosed more details about her next album that will be available at Target and on her official website.

The songstress back in June did a live stream on the social media platform, during which she announced her new album`s title, release date, and the name and release date of her second single, `You Need to Calm Down.`