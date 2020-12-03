हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coolie No 1

'Coolie No 1' song 'Teri Bhabhi': Varun Dhawan is all hearts for Sara Ali Khan in this peppy track

Titled ‘Teri Bhabhi’, the song is peppy beat and offers a vivacious performance by the leading duo.   

&#039;Coolie No 1&#039; song &#039;Teri Bhabhi&#039;: Varun Dhawan is all hearts for Sara Ali Khan in this peppy track
Screengrab

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's forthcoming film ‘Coolie No. 1’ dropped its first song today. Titled ‘Teri Bhabhi’, the song is peppy beat and offers a vivacious performance by the leading duo.  

In 'Teri Bhabhi', Varun, who plays a coolie in the film, is smitten by Sara and her beauty, and introduces her as ‘bhabhi’ to his other coolie friends. The song has it all, groovy musical beats, Varun's impeccable dance skills, Sara's million-dollar looks and their adorable chemistry.

‘Teri Bhabhi’ is sung by Javed - Mohsin Ft. Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar while it is written by Danish Sabri. The music composer duo Javed and Mohsin have also composed the song.

Check out the song here.  

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Sara Ali Khan had put out the teaser of the song. She captioned it as, “Coolie ke Dil ko lagane Chabi. Aa rahi hai kal subah Bhabi. #TeriBhabhi song out tomorrow! Time for fun, forget all sorrow!!”
 

'Coolie No 1' is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name, helmed by David Dhawan, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. The new version is also directed by David Dhawan. 

The trailer of the David Dhawan-directed film was released last weekend. Fans of Varun and Sara are super-excited to see their stars recreate Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s charm and comic timing on screen.

‘Coolie No. 1’ will stream on Christmas - December 25 - on Amazon Prime Video. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Coolie No 1Teri Bhabhi Coolie No 1 songVarun Dhawan Teri Bhabhi songSara Ali Khan Taeri Bhabhi song
Next
Story

Shayad, Genda Phool, Dheeme Dheeme and more: 2020 got better with these songs. Here's our list
  • 95,34,964Confirmed
  • 1,38,648Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT29M44S

Badi Behes : Will the matter be resolved after the meeting between Farmers and Government