Crazy Habibi vs Decent Munda song: Sunny Leone shakes a leg with Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma in this peppy track—Watch

New Delhi: Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Sharma, and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Arjun Patiala' will soon hit the silver screens. The film's trailer was unveiled recently and Diljit won hearts with his adorable avatar. To maintain the buzz around the film, makers have started releasing songs and the latest one is titled 'Crazy Habibi vs Decent Munda'. The song is a peppy number and will make you want to hit the dance floor right away!

It features the beautiful Sunny Leone along with Diljit and Varun. Leone ads an alluring touch to the song and it is a delight to watch her shake a leg with our two 'Decent Mundas'.

Check it out here:

'Crazy Habibi vs Decent Munda' has been sung by Guru Randhawa with music by Sachin-Jigar.

Coming to the movie, 'Arjun Patiala' has Diljit and Varun playing the role of cops while Kriti plays a crime reporter.

The film has been directed by Rohit Jugraj and is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan under T-Series and Maddock Films banner. It also stars Ronit Roy, Seema Pahwa, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

'Arjun Patiala' is slated to release on July 26, 2019.