Daaku Anthem from Sushant Singh Rajput's Sonchiriya is all about being fearless-Watch

New Delhi: After an intriguing poster, the makers of Sonchiriya have released a foot tapping number, which is titled the Daaku Anthem.

The song is penned and sung by Abhishek Nailwal and is composed by Ketan Sodha. The Daaku Anthem has a catchy tune which just blends into our mind and stays.

The RSVP movies posted a video on their social media accounts

"Baaghi tera kaam, darr mitti mein mila de! #TheDaakuAnthem out now: http://bit.ly/TheDaakuAnthem

@itsSSR @bhumipednekar @BajpayeeManoj @RanvirShorey @ranaashutosh10 #AbhishekChaubey @RonnieScrewvala @ZeeMusicCompany #Sonchiriya"

Sushant Singh Rajput, who has played a variety of roles, will be essaying a dacoit in the film.We can see Sushant carrying the dacoit-like look beautifully. He sports unkempt hair, bushy mustache and beard.

'Sonchiriya' is reportedly set in the backdrop of Chambal. The film revolves around dacoits in the region during the 1970s.

Talking about the film during an event last year, Bhumi said, “There is a lot of nervousness, especially working with Abhishek Chaubey. He is such an amazing director, and even my co-actors are such brilliant people from the industry. It is time to up my game and I think this nervousness is good. It's a good nervous energy.”

'Sonchiriya' is slated to release on March 1, 2019.