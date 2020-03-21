हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Guru Nanak

Dalip Tahil sings for spiritual album with Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher

'Guru Naam' is based on traditional verses of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak, and composed by Kuldeep Singh.

Dalip Tahil sings for spiritual album with Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Veteran actor Dalip Tahil has lent his voice in an spiritual album titled "Guru Naam". The album also features voices of singers like Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher and Suresh Wadkar among others.

"It was a surreal experience to record for this very special album on the revered Sikh Guru. India is known for its vibrant diversity and rich heritage. The album provides a unique opportunity for singers from diverse backgrounds to come together to sing paeans in honour of the revered saint. It sends a message of peace, brotherhood and unity. I am overwhelmed to have got this opportunity to sing for the album alongside such established names from the music industry," Tahil said.

"Guru Naam" is based on traditional verses of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak, and composed by Kuldeep Singh. The album commemorates the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

The album is produced by Times Music.

 

Tags:
Guru NanakGuru Nanak Dev Ji birth anniversaryDalip Tahilspiritual songGuru Naam550th Guru Nanak Jayanti
