De De Pyaar De: Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh's chemistry is to watch out for in 'Tu Mila To Haina' song—Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn and south sensation Rakul Preet Singh's chemistry is to watch out for in the latest track 'Tu Mila To Haina' from 'De De Pyaar De'. The makers released this romantic track sung in the soulful voice of Arijit Singh.

The track is featured on lead actors Ajay and Rakul Preet. It has a soothing effect to the ears and has been beautifully shot in foreign locales. The music is composed by Amaal Mallik and Kunaal Vermaa has penned the lyrics.

Watch song here:

The rom-com is written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan of 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama series' and 'Sony Ke Titu Ki Sweety' fame. 'De De Pyaar De' marks the directorial debut of Akiv Ali. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

'De De Pyaar De' trailer has been well-received by the fans and there is a lot of buzz from this entertainer. Besides Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, the film also stars Tabu in a pivotal part.

It will hit the screens on May 17, 2019.