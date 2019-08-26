close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dhvani Bhanushali

Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Vaaste' crosses 500 mn views in 4 months

Her party number "Psycho Saiyaan" from Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer "Saaho" is also winning hearts. 

Dhvani Bhanushali&#039;s &#039;Vaaste&#039; crosses 500 mn views in 4 months
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali's single "Vaaste", which had released in April, has garnered more than 500 million views in just four months on YouTube.

The song was sung by Dhvani and Nikhil D'Souza with the composition by Tanishk Bagchi. The video was by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

"I still can't get over the fact that 'Vaaste' is such a big hit. I'm just so overwhelmed that fans are loving the song and appreciating our efforts. I would like to thank Radhika ma'am, Vinay sir and Tanishk for helping me weave the magic of love on screen," said Dhvani.

The singer is also having a good time in Bollywood. Her party number "Psycho Saiyaan" from Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer "Saaho" is also winning hearts. 

 

Tags:
Dhvani Bhanushalivaastevaaste songYouTube
Next
Story

Taylor Swift dedicates latest song 'Soon You'll Get Better' to ailing mother

Must Watch

PT18M41S

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet US President Donald Trump in a short while