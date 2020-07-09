'Dil Bechara' title song teaser: Sushant Singh Rajput as Manny is here to light up your screens with his smile

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi: After the much-awaited trailer, the makers of 'Dil Bechara' are all set to release the title track of the film. It's the last song late actor Sushant Singh Rajput ever shot for. 'Dil Bechara' stars Sushant opposite Sanjana Sanghi, who debuts in Bollywood with this movie. Meanwhile, it's Sushant's last project. He died by suicide on June 14. 

The teaser of the song was unveiled on Thursday while the full track will be out on Friday noon. 

The video features Sushant making a blockbuster entry on a stage sporting a big smile on his face. His smile will light up your screens, trust us.

Sanjana shared the video with the caption, "Here's a tiny glimpse of the liveliness that Manny brought and left Kizie in complete awe. It's my greatest privilege to bring to you, the magic of the maestro, AR Rahman."

Watch 'Dil Bechara' title song teaser here:

Farah Khan has choreographed the song, of which director Mukesh Chhabra said, "'Dil Bechara's track is one of my favourite songs from the album and it's the last song that Sushant ever shot for." 

'Dil Bechara' trailer received a humongous response from people and has shattered major records on YouTube. It tracks the story of Kizzy and Manny's (Sanjana and Sushant's) friendship, love and heartbreak. 

'Dil Bechara' will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24 onwards.

