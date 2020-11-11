हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh's peppy dance number Ladki Dramebaaz Hai is out - Watch

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The upcoming comedy-drama Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari features an interesting star cast with the likes of Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma and the makers have unveiled its new song titled Ladki Dramebaaz Hai'.

The song is a peppy dance number featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Watch Ladki Dramebaaz Hai  song here:

In this track, we get to see Fatima's colourful personality and her affable and effortless chemistry with the man she is courting. The song titled Ladki Dramebaaz Hai encapsulates her journey and character beautifully and shows us a glimpse of what the two of them are like.

Composed by Javed-Mohsin, who earlier composed popular songs like Ding Dang of Munna Michael, that has crossed 1 billion views on YouTube and Pal from Jalebi that crossed more than 600 million views, have captured the character's spirit with their beats.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is releasing on November 15, 2020.

 

