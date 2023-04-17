Diljit Dosanjh Becomes First Punjabi Singer To Perform At Coachella 2023- Watch

Mumbai: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has created history by performing at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. The weekend performance marks his dominance not only in the Punjabi industry but on a global level. Diljit entered the stage with a complete Punjabi vibe by wearing a black kurta and tamba. He added swag to the look with a black turban, sunglasses, and even a pair of yellow gloves to set the stage on fire. Dosanjh dropped an Instagram post on Sunday to celebrate this historic moment.

Fans reacted with tons of love for the singer expressing how he made India proud. Bollywood celebs congratulated the singer via their Instagram to narrate the moment of happiness and joy they felt after Diljit`s performance.

Several Punjabi singers too commented on Diljit`s milestone. Actress Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram on Sunday to share an Instagram reel of the `Udta Punjab` co-star performing at Coachella. Bebo of Bollywood wrote "The OG` with multiple heart and star emojis. The `Ki & Ka" actor Arjun Kapoor also referred to Diljit as G.O.A.T on his Instagram story.

Watch the video here

Actress Rakul Preet Singh also expressed her happiness for Diljit taking Punjabi culture to new heights. Rakul shared the performance reel of Dosanjh and wrote "Wohoo Punjabi Fever at Coachella. What a firecracker performer you are. Dil Jit Lita Sab Da."

Coachella is an annual music festival in Indio, Coachella Valley, California to exhibit top-class performers from all over the globe. The first ever Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella is known for his songs like `Do You Know` `G.O.AT` and `Patiala Peg`.