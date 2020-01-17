Diplo, Machine Gun Kelly to perform in India in February

New Delhi: American DJ-record producer Diplo and American rapper Machine Gun Kelly will be performing at the upcoming edition of Vh1 Supersonic music festival.

They have joined previously announced line-up, which included names like American musician Illenium and popular rock band Chon.

Other artists announced are Divine, Sampa The Great, Gryffin, Speedy J, and Spanish sensation Ilario Alicante. The festival will be held at Mahalaxmi Lawns, Pune from February 7 to 9.

Festival curator Nikhil Chinapa said: "Staying ahead of the curve and throwing surprises at our fans every year, Vh1 Supersonic is going a notch higher with the addition of two worldwide sensations, Diplo and the notorious 'rap devil' Machine Gun Kelly, to its extravagant headliner lineup at the festival...

"We're also proud to introduce a K-Pop group for the first time at Vh1Supersonic, opening new doors to new genres and making our Superfamily ever larger and more inclusive.

"Also joining us for their first ever shows in India are Dutch techno giant Speedy J, and Spanish sensation Ilario Alicante. On mainstage, Zonderling, Gryffin, and Magnificence all make their debut appearances on Indian soil at Vh1 Supersonic. It's a dream line-up."

Talking about the fest, Mahesh Shetty, Head - Network Sales, Viacom18, said: "Music is an emotion that culturally binds people of our country. Vh1 Supersonic has become a mainstay for festival-goers and with its seventh edition, we wish to take it to the next level and give world-class experiences curated for our patrons."