Malang

Disha Patani-Aditya's reel love in mushy 'Malang' song keeps you hooked – Watch

'Malang' is directed by Mohit Suri and is majorly shot in Goa.

Disha Patani-Aditya&#039;s reel love in mushy &#039;Malang&#039; song keeps you hooked – Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The audience is ready to witness a fresh on-screen pairing of Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in Mohit Suri's upcoming thriller 'Malang'. The makers have unveiled the title track of the movie and it looks like a perfect romantic mushy track.

'Malang' title song is sung by Ved Sharma, who has also composed the music. The song beautifully presents the love story between lead characters Disha and Aditya.

Watch it here:

The lyrics of 'Malang' title track are penned by Kunaal Vermaa and Harsh Limbachiya. The film also features Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal parts. It has been jointly produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakramani.

'Malang' is directed by Mohit Suri and is majorly shot in Goa. The makers had unveiled the trailer some time back and it managed to create a buzz around the movie. Aditya and Disha have never been paired together before this and the fans are excited to watch their reel chemistry which looks palpable. 

It is set to hit the screens on February 7, 2020.

So, are you excited to watch Suri's 'Malang' in Valentine Week?

Malang, malang title song, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur
