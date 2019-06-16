close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bharat

Disha Patani and Salman Khan's 'Slow Motion' full video song out—Watch

Disha Patani and Salman Khan's 'Slow Motion' song is a treat to watch!

Disha Patani and Salman Khan&#039;s &#039;Slow Motion&#039; full video song out—Watch
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Salman Khan's 'Bharat' hit the silver screens on June 5 and received positive reviews from the audience. The film had Katrina Kaif as the leading lady and starred several other prominent faces of Bollywood. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film served as the perfect Eid treat for all Salman fans.

Actress Disha Patani played a trapeze artist in the movie and aced her role. The first song to be out from 'Bharat' was 'Slow Motion' that featured Patani and Sallu Bhai. Now, the full version of the song has been released and it will blow your mind.

Check it out here:

Disha's killer dance moves and Bhai's unique style makes us want to smash that replay button.

The actress will next be seen in 'Malang' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu. It is being directed by Mohit Suri and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani.

The film will hit the screen on Valentine's Day 2020.

Tags:
BharatSalman KhanDisha Patani
Next
Story

Brian Wilson postpones summer tour, says he feels 'mentally insecure'

Must Watch

PT3M11S

Bihar: Heatwave claims 30 lives in Aurangabad