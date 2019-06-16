Disha Patani and Salman Khan's 'Slow Motion' full video song out—Watch

New Delhi: Salman Khan's 'Bharat' hit the silver screens on June 5 and received positive reviews from the audience. The film had Katrina Kaif as the leading lady and starred several other prominent faces of Bollywood. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film served as the perfect Eid treat for all Salman fans.

Actress Disha Patani played a trapeze artist in the movie and aced her role. The first song to be out from 'Bharat' was 'Slow Motion' that featured Patani and Sallu Bhai. Now, the full version of the song has been released and it will blow your mind.

Check it out here:

Disha's killer dance moves and Bhai's unique style makes us want to smash that replay button.

The actress will next be seen in 'Malang' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu. It is being directed by Mohit Suri and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani.

The film will hit the screen on Valentine's Day 2020.