Disha Patani's sensuous dance moves in 'Hui Malang' song raises the temperature – Watch

New Delhi: The bold and beautiful Disha Patani is known for her fit and fab hourglass figure. The sensational actress will next be seen in Mohit Suri's thriller 'Malang'. The makers have released a new song titled 'Hui Malang' featuring Disha in a glam diva avatar.

She has grooved to the tunes of a song giving major trans vibe. The 'Hui Malang' song has been sung by Asees Kaur and music is composed by Ved Sharma. The lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Watch Hui Malang song here:

Disha Patani can be seen wearing a shimmering silver two-piece with a snowy white overall long shrug in one part of the song and in the other, there's a complete contrast of black costumes upping the hotness quotient.

'Malang' is helmed by Mohit Suri and stars Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role.

The film also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor in a pivotal part. The makers had unveiled the trailer some time back and it managed to create a buzz around the movie. Aditya and Disha have never been paired together before this and the fans are excited to watch their reel chemistry which looks palpable.

The thriller is set to hit the screens on February 7, 2020. It will be clashing with Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked' at the Box Office.