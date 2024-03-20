DIVINE, Karan Aujla’s ‘Street Dreams’ To KSHMR’s ‘Karam’: Top 5 Albums That Are Ruling The Global Music Charts

New Delhi: In the current phase of Indian music, rap has vastly established itself among music lovers and is garnering widespread acclaim globally as well. Topping the charts and expanding genres, we have listed down the top 5 music albums by Indian rap artists, ranked by popularity, that are breaking records. Right from hip-hop legends DIVINE and Karan Aujla’s landmark collaboration album ‘Street Dreams’ to KSHMR’s ‘Karam’, these are must-listens and must-haves for your playlist. Check them out here:

1 - ‘Street Dreams’ by DIVINE and Karan Aujla

A groundbreaking collaboration between hip-hop icons DIVINE and Karan Aujla, the ‘Street Dreams’ album features seven tracks including ‘Nothing Lasts’, ‘Top Class’, ‘Straight Ballin’, ‘Yaad’, ‘Tareefan’, ‘Hisaab’ and ‘100 Million’. The iconic album recently made noise for becoming the fastest Indian album to reach the No. 1 spot on Apple Music in under 24 hours. Receiving immense love from music lovers globally and topping charts, ‘Street Dreams’ has become a top fan favourite.

2 - ‘Karam’ by KSHMR

Indian-American DJ-producer KSHMR, also known as Niles Hollowell-Dhar, released his Indian hip-hop album ‘Karam’ last year. The album featured collaborations with a diverse array of Indian artists including IKKA, Seedhe Maut, KR$NA, Yashraj, Raja Kumari, Riar Saab, MC Stan, Munawar Faruqui, Lisa Mishra, and Raftaar amongst more. Comprising a total of 24 songs, the album received widespread acclaim from music lovers and continues to trend, further solidifying his influence in both the Indian and global music scenes.

3 - ‘Still Here’ by KR$NA

Another great album, ‘Still Here’ by rapper KR$NA, was released in 2021. The album consists of a total of nine songs, including ‘Dream’, ‘Fall Off’, ‘Living Legend’, ‘Still Here’, ‘What's My Name’ and more. ‘Still Here’ album showcases KR$NA’s lyrical brilliance and explores themes of personal growth, perseverance and the challenges of life. Even years after its release, the album continues to maintain its position among the top music albums.

4 - ⁠’Tadipaar’ by MC Stan

A diverse mix of eight powerful songs, ‘Tadipaar’ is the debut album from rapper-producer MC Stan. The album’s title reflects his upbringing on Tadiwala Road in Pune before he moved to Mumbai. ’Tadipaar’ effortlessly showcases the musician’s sharp lyricism and versatility, expanding across genres.

5 - ‘Gunehgar’ by DIVINE

Exploring the themes of success and failure while reflecting on morality, DIVINE continues to stand strong as one of the most gifted hip-hop artists in the country. Apart from his top-charting album ‘Street Dreams’, ‘Gunehgar’ stands as another great album from the artist. Its hit song ‘Baazigar’ has grown to become a favourite among fans and Bollywood celebs like Ranveer Singh and others.