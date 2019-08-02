close

Drake

Drake's 'Care Package' out now

Drake&#039;s &#039;Care Package&#039; out now

Los Angeles: Grammy-winning rapper Drake has unveiled an album, "Care Package", which consists of unreleased tracks from his career.

"Care Package" is a collection of fan favourites from Drake's career that was never given official release. This comes days before Drake's annual OVO Fest begins in his hometown of Toronto, Canada.

Drake posted about the release on Instagram, calling it "Some of our most important moments together available in one place. 'Care Package'".

The 17-track album is made up of songs like "Dreams money can buy", "The motion", "Trust issues" and "I get lonely".

 

