close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran to take a break from music

Sheeran's two-and-a-half-year-long "Divide Tour" ended on Monday, clocking up a staggering 260 shows.

Ed Sheeran to take a break from music

London: "Photograph" singer Ed Sheeran has announced that he will be taking an 18-month break from music projects and concerts.

During a recent show in the UK, Sheeran shared that he will be going on a lengthy hiatus to spend time with his family and wife, Cherry Seaborn, whom he married last year, reports metro.co.uk.

"There is something very bittersweet about it. I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months," he said.

Sheeran's two-and-a-half-year-long "Divide Tour" ended on Monday, clocking up a staggering 260 shows.

 

Tags:
Ed SheeranMusicHollywood
Next
Story

Not easy recreating iconic songs: Tanishk Bagchi

Must Watch

PT35M2S

Pak writes letter to UN over J&K, Quotes Rahul Gandhi to back 'People Dying'