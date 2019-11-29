हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Elnaaz Norouzi

Elnaaz Norouzi to feature in Tony Kakkar's music video

Model-actress Elnaaz Norouzi of "Sacred Games" fame is all set to feature in a music video. The Iranian beauty will be seen shaking a leg in the video of singer-composer Tony Kakkar's latest song "Naagin jaisi kamar hila".

Elnaaz Norouzi to feature in Tony Kakkar's music video

Mumbai: Model-actress Elnaaz Norouzi of "Sacred Games" fame is all set to feature in a music video. The Iranian beauty will be seen shaking a leg in the video of singer-composer Tony Kakkar's latest song "Naagin jaisi kamar hila".

The song is a catchy, foot-tapping number comprising a mix of traditional and contemporary elements.

"I chose this song because I think it is brilliantly composed and it's catchy. I love to dance and this was my chance to explore that skill. I love Indian music, and music videos are a great way to own pop culture. It's amazing that I got to collaborate with Tony, who has the country's most loved dance anthems to his credit," said Elnaaz, about the track, which will release on December 2.

She further revealed that she had always been a dancer since her childhood. "I was always fond of dancing. As a child, I remember my aunt would teach me a traditional Persian dance. When I moved to Germany, I would regularly enrol in dance classes. I love dancing and I have been working very hard at it," added the actress.

Elnaaz NorouziSacred GamesTony Kakkar
