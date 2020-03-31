हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Entertainment news: Akshay Kumar's sweet gesture for Nupur Sanon's 'Filhall' unplugged

Considering the fact that Akshay was caught up with shooting and other assignments when the song was filmed, Nupur says she was surprised when she called him up and he readily agreed to take out time and make an appearance in the video.

Entertainment news: Akshay Kumar&#039;s sweet gesture for Nupur Sanon&#039;s &#039;Filhall&#039; unplugged
Pic Courtesy: YouTube Still

Mumbai: Budding singer Nupur Sanon's chemistry with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in the music video of B. Praak's mellifluous hit "Filhall" enthralled all. Now that Nupur has come up with an unplugged version of the song, Akshay is also part of it. She says the number wouldn't be the same without him.

Considering the fact that Akshay was caught up with shooting and other assignments when the song was filmed, Nupur says she was surprised when she called him up and he readily agreed to take out time and make an appearance in the video.

"'Filhall' can never be 'Filhall' without Akshay sir, and the female version would have been incomplete without his presence. I was shooting for the cover when I called up Akshay sir and requested him to be a part of it in some way," Nupur recalled.

"He agreed even though he was shooting for a film far away. He finished his shoot, came for literally five minutes, gave the best shot and took the video to another level!" added Nupur, who is the younger sister of actress Kriti Sanon.

Nupur Sanon's cover version of "Filhall" credits Jaani as lyricist and composer.

Tags:
Akshay KumarNupur SanonFilhaal
Next
Story

‘Genda Phool’: Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah give festive feels in this peppy track – Watch

Must Watch

PT2M32S

Zee Special: Drone Bulletin