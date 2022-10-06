First song from Parineeti-Harrdy starrer ‘Code Name Tiranga’ OUT- Watch

New Delhi:The trailer of the espionage thriller 'Code Name Tiranga' has been receiving a lot of love from the audience for its high-octane action and emotions. While fans are impatiently awaiting the movie, the producers have increased their excitement by releasing "Ki Kariye," a heartfelt performance that will win them over.

Shot in a picturesque location in Turkey, Ki Kariye just hits the right chord. It's almost impossible to take your eyes off of Harrdy, Parineeti, and their crackling chemistry. Ki Kariye is sung by Harrdy Sandhu and Sakshi Holkar.

Here is the video of the song:

Singer Harrdy Sandhu while talking about the song said,“Ki Kariye is one of the most special songs for me. The audiences have showered me with abundant love for my music, I hope this song and the film also receives the same amount of appreciation. This song will grow on people and I am certain they will hear it on loop like us."

‘Code Name: Tiranga’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment along with Film Hangar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ribhu Dasgupta, Vivek B. Agrawal, and Reliance Entertainment. The film will hit the big screens on 14th October 2022.