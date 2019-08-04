Friendship Day 2019: Dedicate these songs to your close friends

True friends are hard to find but they are surely worth the efforts. An entire day is dedicated to celebrating the beautiful bond of friendship and some of us are lucky enough to celebrate this day each year with the same set of friends. We come across many people in life and become friends with the ones with whom we feel a special bond. These are the people who make life worth living which is why they need to be celebrated and thanked.

This year, Friendship Day falls on August 4, that is today!

So this Friendship Day, here are some songs that you can dedicate to your close friends:

Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan- Kishore Kumar

Well, this song is still the friendship anthem and whenever it is played, we just can't help but look at our dear friends with a smile.

Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge- Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey

Picturised on Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, this song gives us goosebumps each time we hear it. Dedicate this one to your best buddy out there!

Yaar Mod Do- Guru Randhawa

This Punjabi track will melt your heart the moment it is played. It explains that friendship is priceless and no matter how rich you are, you will always miss the company of your friends!

Hai Junoon- KK

From the movie 'New York', the song captures the essence of friendship in the perfect way.

Jaane Kyun- Vishal Dadlani

This song from the movie Dostana still reminds us of our friends. They make life better, truly.

Tera Yaar Hoon Mai- Arijit Singh

This heartwarming track from 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' is a song that leaves us teary-eyed. Who says Arijit can only make 'lovers' cry?

Here's wishing our readers a very Happy Friendship Day!