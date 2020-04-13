FWICE issues strict warning to Indian singers collaborating with Pakistan artistes

New Delhi: The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Sunday warned Indian singers and musicians against working with Pakistani artistes, singers and technicians. In a strongly-worded letter, the film body said that failure to comply would lead to “strict disciplinary action”. The warning was issued after an online collaboration between Indian musicians and Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was brought noticed recently.

“We are pained to inform all members that despite being fully aware that FWICE has issued a total non-cooperation circular advising all members not to work in any manner whatsoever with all Pakistani artistes, singers and technicians,” read the letter.

It added, “Some members are blatantly violating the non-cooperation circular by working in various mode and media of entertainment like the recent instance in which our musicians have worked online with singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan of Pakistan which is being seen online and we have been informed that more such Entertainment products and songs are being planned and made.”

FWICE said that any Indian artiste found working with Pakistani artistes in any mode of entertainment, would be subjected to “strict disciplinary action.”

“One should also realise that while the entire world is fighting against the coronavirus, Pakistan is still busy killing our soldiers on the borders. Kindly note no violation of this circular will be allowed and we are sure all members will follow our advice in their own interest,” the letter added.

Read the entire letter here:

No working with #Pakistani artists, singers, technicians, no working on digital platforms too... #FWICE issues stern warning... OFFICIAL STATEMENT... pic.twitter.com/q9bsQaTOU2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 12, 2020

Pakistani artistes were banned from working in India post the 2016 Uri attacks.