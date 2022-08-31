Mumbai: Music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya treated fans with his latest track `Ganpati Gajaanann` on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The song is the first single from his third label named `Himesh Reshammiya Devotional`.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Himesh dropped a video, which he captioned, "Ganapati Bappa Morya, after the super success of our 2 music labels I`m truely blessed to sing for my dads composition which is the first song on our 3 rd music label @himeshreshammiyadevotional , Ganpati Bappa Morya. here is a glimpse of our 1st song #GanpatiGajaanann composed by my dad super legend #VipinReshammiya Ji, written by #SudharkarSharma and sung by me @realhimesh from the album #DivineMelodies released all over today."

This beautiful and devotional song has been composed by Reshammiya`s father the legendary Vipin and Himesh has done the vocals for it. This is the first time the father-son duo have collaborated. The song has been penned by Shudharkar Sharma.The video received 5 million views within one day.

Sharing his excitement, Himesh Reshammiya said, "Our ur first music label has crossed 3 billion views (3000 million views across YouTube ) on the first 75 songs out of which the first 3 songs of Surroor 2021 album has contributed 1.5 billion( 1500 million views ) across YouTube and our 2nd music label which was launched last month is doing exceptionally well and now with our 3rd music label which is a devotional music label is being launched with Dad`s song, which is sung by me. I`m really very happy that the first song has been accepted so well with 5 million views on the first day itself."

He also shared a glimpse of the next song `Terre Dar Pe Aaye` from the same album. The song is sung by a former contestant of singing reality show `Indian Idol 12` Sayli Kamble.